Here's the full list of nominations for tonight's Oscars

Musical La La Land leads the way for the 2017 Academy Awards with an impressive 14 nominations.

The Damien Chazelle-directed film, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, now ties with blockbuster Titanic and All About Eve for the most Oscar nominations received.

Here are the highlights from the nominations:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Actress in a Leading Role:

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Actor in a Supporting Role

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Dev Patel – Lion

Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Directing

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Fences – August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion – Luke Davies

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell Or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

The Lobster – Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women – Mike Mills

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Music (Original Song)

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Trolls

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land

City Of Stars – La La Land

The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go – Moana

Music (Original Score)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles tonight.