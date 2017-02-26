Here's the full list of nominations for tonight's Oscars
Musical La La Land leads the way for the 2017 Academy Awards with an impressive 14 nominations.
The Damien Chazelle-directed film, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, now ties with blockbuster Titanic and All About Eve for the most Oscar nominations received.
Here are the highlights from the nominations:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Actress in a Leading Role:
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Lucas Hedges – Manchester By The Sea
Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Directing
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Fences – August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion – Luke Davies
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hell Or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
The Lobster – Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women – Mike Mills
Animated Feature Film
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Greig Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Music (Original Song)
Can’t Stop The Feeling – Trolls
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land
City Of Stars – La La Land
The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go – Moana
Music (Original Score)
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles tonight.
