Here’s how you could still see U2 in concert

It’s been an emotion-filled few hours for U2 fans as tickets went on sale for the upcoming Croke Park gig.

Many super fans queued from Friday night for the chance to catch the band play in their hometown.

Vincent Kearns buys his @u2 tickets after queuing since Friday pic.twitter.com/fJ6mTeTgJ7 — Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) January 16, 2017

But alas most were left disappointed when the gig completely sold out in just six minutes.

Speaking to the Irish Times, a spokeswoman for the concert organisers said the band will not be adding a second Croke Park concert.

The word at St Stephen's Green is that there won't be a 2nd @u2 date announced today — Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) January 16, 2017

But don’t worry, you still have a few options.

The band will be taking the Joshua Tour to London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels, with tickets costing you the same as the Croke Park gig.

Tickets for their Berlin and Brussels shows are currently still available.

Unfortunately dates in France, Italy and London have all sold out.

Another option, if inclined, is purchasing tickets from Seatwave, a reselling website owned by Ticketmaster, for an average price of a seated ticket is €300+.

@JOEdotie Still deciding whether I should pay a bleedin' grand for U2 tickets! I know the album was free an' all but JESAAS BONO!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UiQFahlPw5 — John Sharpson (@sharpy0077) January 16, 2017

Fear not if you didn't get U2 tickets, ticketmaster's 'official' partner has some for sale at only a 500% markup. Sweet! #AuthorisedTouting pic.twitter.com/5qUyzJQ5E9 — Leo O'Shaughnessy (@leoie) January 16, 2017

While a standing ticket could cost you, €800.

Got 2 #U2 tickets on #Ticketmaster 4 €165 mins ago. Same tickets thru Ticketmaster Seatwave facility now 4X price pic.twitter.com/XGCA8EpzHD — Brian O'Connell (@oconnellbrian) January 16, 2017

The highly-anticipated gig is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 22.

The band last played Croke Park back in 2009 as part of the 360° Tour.