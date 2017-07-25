Here's how you could be on the next season on Love Island

Some say it was the program of the summer, others would confidently say, the year.

Either way, Love Island were the words on everybody’s lips this past month.

Last night the series came to a close with Kem and Amber crowned as the winners but don’t worry a fourth season of the show has been confirmed and you could be on it.

After an incredible summer of love, you've chosen Kem and Amber as the worthy WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2017! 🙌🍾🏆💛 A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Applications are open for Love Island 2018 so if you’ve fantasised about receive one of those famous texts, sit by the pool in a luxury villa getting a tan or find the love of your life - you’re in with a chance.

Here’s all you need to know:

--You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age on or before the closing date of 30 April 2018. --You must not be related or have a relationship with anyone employed by any of the ITV group companies. --You must hold a passport which will be valid for the whole period of 01 May 2018 to 31 August 2018 (inclusive), and any other travel documentation (e.g. visas) required to allow you to travel and stay within the European Union during that period. --You must be exclusively available to participate in the Programme for a minimum of 8 weeks across May - July 2018.

Register your interest for the show here.

The closing date for applications will be 30 April 2018.