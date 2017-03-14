Here's how you could be an extra on the hit TV show Vikings this week

Have you ever dreamed of being on TV? Do you have ‘fame’ on your bucket list?

Well, you’re in luck!

The History Channel’s Vikings have announced a casting call for extras, this week.

The hugely successful Canadian/Irish production are currently filming their fifth season here on our shores and have called out for a few types of people needed to be extras.

Firstly, bearded older males aged from 60-75 and secondly, non-white females from the ages of 21-35.


You must have good availability this week, live in close proximity to Wicklow/Dublin and have a degree of drama experience (plays, tv, film, street performance).

To apply, please email a photo of yourself along with age, height, measurements and contact details to vikingextras@gmail.com.

Don’t forget to put either 'OLDER MALE VIKINGS' or MULTI ETHNIC FEMALE as the subject.

