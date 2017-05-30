Here’s how you could attend Ariana Grande’s Manchester tribute concert
Ariana Grande is set to play a concert in Manchester this Sunday to raise money for the victims of the terror attack at her concert last week.
Today it was announced that the singer will be joined by likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and our very own Niall Horan.
The concert, One Love Manchester, will take place the Old Trafford cricket ground and will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.
100% of the money raised by the benefit concert will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to support grieving families and victims of the attack.
Fans who attended Ariana’s show last week will be offered free tickets to the event, other than that ticket will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 1 at 10am from http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester
If you are travelling, here’s a handy ‘How to get there giude’.
