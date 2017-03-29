Here’s how you can get tickets for the Late Late Show’s country special

It’s that time of year again, the Late Late Show country special.

The show with Ireland's biggest Country Stars including Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney and his band and Big Tom.

Every year the programme attracts thousands of viewers and stands as their most popular special, next to the Toy Show of course.

Well there is one thing we, as Irish people, love more than the phrase ‘one for everyone in the audience’ and that’s a good jive.

So, if would like to be a part of this year’s show, here’s how to get tickets:

Just fill in this form telling the show a little about yourself and you could be in with a chance - simple as that.

Be part of a very special audience for The Late Late Show Country Special. Apply now! https://t.co/LRMa7WWn4b #latelate pic.twitter.com/HpCWa2XezX — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 27, 2017

Similar to the Late Late Show, tickets are allocated on a random selection basis.

All applications forms will be held for The Late Late Country Music Special only.

Should your application be successful, they will contact you by email and don’t forget multiple applications will disqualify you.