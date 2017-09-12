Here’s how you can apply for Ireland’s Got Talent

The world's most successful TV show is coming to TV3 and they are looking for the greatest undiscovered talent this little country of ours has to offer.

So if you’re a dab at playing the spoons or tell a good yarn, they’re look for you - yes, YOU!

It is quite simply the most extensive search for talent that Ireland has ever seen and open to talent of all descriptions and all ages.

What are you waiting for?

To apply you can either a) send a DVD or showreel of your act to:

    KITE ENTERTAINMENT

    5-7 WESTLAND SQUARE

    PEARSE ST

    DUBLIN 2

Don’t forget to include your full name, DOB, Email address, contact telephone number and a description of your act.

Or b) Clicking here.

The winner of Ireland's Got Talent will receive a €50,000 cash prize PLUS their very own primetime Christmas TV Special.

Email any enquiries you may have to GotTalent@KiteEntertainment.com
By Anna O'Donoghue

