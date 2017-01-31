Here's how to get your hands on Ed Sheeran tickets today

If you haven't been living under a rock, you are well aware that Ed Sheeran is set to take to Dublin's 3Arena on April 12 and 13.

The gigs are set to be one of the most highly-anticipated of 2017 and the first round of tickets go on sale today, January 31, at 10am.

Limited number of tickets for my UK & Irish dates on sale at 10am today, more on sale this Thursday x https://t.co/I3HSjq9KQ5 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 31, 2017

The presale tickets will only be available from edsheeran.com and as always, the number of tickets available will be limited, so fastest finger first folks!

The tour kicks off in Italy on St Patrick’s Day and wraps up at the O2 in London on May 2.

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 2 February from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets prices for the gigs have yet to be announced.