Here’s how to get to this year’s sold out Electric Picnic for free

In its 13-year history Electric Picnic has never sold out ahead of the line-up release and so far in advance of the famous weekend, until this year.

All tickets for #EP2017 are now sold out, apart from a limited number of tickets available to Three customers at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NDS6tfmxao — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) March 23, 2017

And If you’re one of the sad and angry people in your whatsapp group that failed to grab tickets, we’ve got good news - we’ve found a way to can attend the picnic for free.

Volunteer!

Bosses at the famous are looking for weekend volunteers to come and help out at Electric Picnic 2017.

All you need to do to is complete 24 hours of voluntary work (4 x 6 hours or 3 x 8 hour shifts) over the course of the festival - once you’ve complete the hours you are free to enjoy the rest of the festivties as you please.

You even get advance access to camping areas.

Work includes being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the festival whether that be directing traffic, assisting festival goers with queries, helping carry equipment, helping to pitch tents or assisting at the gates.

Sounds like the start of a great story to us, “there was this one time when I was working at Electric Picnic”.

For more details, pop on thewebsite.