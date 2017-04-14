Here's how the fans reacted to the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It’s finally here – Star Wars: The Last Jedi has a trailer.

The sci-fi franchise’s eighth episode has been hotly anticipated and, naturally, fans have been going nuts since the first footage was released.

The trailer already has more than 144,000 retweets on Twitter and 138,000 likes.

For some avid fans the two-minute teaser clearly brought on a rush of adrenaline.

The trailer finishes with a teasing clip of Mark Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker saying: “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Over the years the popularity of Star Wars’ futuristic warrior monks has led to many fans even recording “Jedi” as their religion on national censuses – so of course this implication of a full stop to the heroes of the fantasy world has raised a few eyebrows.

Others focussed on the shots of protagonist Rey, played by Daisy Ridley – who appears to be being trained by Hamill’s character.

The franchise reboot’s antagonist, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, also really stood out.

Another key part fans picked out was the inclusion of a shot of the late Carrie Fisher – who plays Princess Leia.

Fisher died last year but filmed a reprise of her role before her death, aged 60.

The Last Jedi premieres in December and you can bet there will be a lot more trailers to whet the appetites of fans before its arrival.

For one viewer, though, this first teaser was more than enough – so long as we can all make it to December…
