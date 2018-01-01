Here's how the celebrities saw in the new year

Victoria and David Beckham made New Year’s Eve a family affair, ringing in 2018 while on holiday with their four children.

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria shared a photo on Instagram of the couple with sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

She wrote: “Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X.”

She also posted a picture of herself with Cruz, saying “Love u baby boy x we are so proud of u” and a brief video clip of a woman on the beach, clutching a drink.

Football star David shared a snap showing him partying with Brooklyn, writing: “Happy new year from US.”

The Beckhams, who are thought to be in Miami, were among several stars detailing their celebrations on social media.

Lindsay Lohan shared a video on Instagram in which she said she was excited about the coming year.

“I’m really grateful for everything that’s happened in my life. Everyone makes mistakes, but, you know, we have to live and learn, and I’m really looking forward to what’s next in 2018,” she said.

#2018 #letusaLLoveoneanother A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Queen of Pop Madonna told fans she was celebrating so hard that she ripped her dress.

The singer posted a video of herself dancing at a party and wrote: “This is going to be the BEST year ever! I know because I tore my dress dancing!”

Madonna also shared a sweet snap of herself and her oldest daughter Lourdes, which received plenty of attention on social media because Lourdes was showing off some armpit hair.

Actress Samia Longchambon also showed off her moves, seeing in the new year by tackling the lift made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, with her husband Sylvain.

“Flying into #2018 with @slongchambon #dirtydancinglift never gets old,” said the former Dancing On Ice contestant.

Take That star Gary Barlow got 2018 started on the slopes, jetting off for a ski break.

Starting my New Year with a tonne of daily exercise. Working those legs so hard on the slopes. Looking forward to starting #barlowsbootcamp on Monday #joinin pic.twitter.com/JNbrybduDJ — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 1, 2018

He tweeted: “Starting my New Year with a tonne of daily exercise. Working those legs so hard on the slopes. Looking forward to starting #barlowsbootcamp on Monday #joinin.”