Here’s how people reacted to the Hozier and Saoirse Ronan news

Yesterday it was revealed that Hozier and Saoirse Ronan are reportedly dating.

According to The Sun, the Irish stars have enjoyed a string of secret dates and "really enjoy each other’s company".

The pair apparently became close when Ronan appeared in the video for his song Cherry Wine last year and most recently they were spotted together at Bruno Mars’ 3Arena at the end of April.

Saoirse Ronan & Hozier at the Bruno Mars concert in Dublin (Apr 29) pic.twitter.com/04shgQWYqg — Saoirse Ronan News (@saoirsenews) April 30, 2017

So far the news has received a mixed reaction:

I am not available for comment on the Hozier / Saoirse Ronan rumours and ask that the press respect my privacy at this time — Gnarl Marx (@infinityonhi) May 9, 2017

Saoirse Ronan and Hozier are now a couple. Perfect. Only way this could be better is if it were me in this relationship... with Hozier.. plz — Brendan Scullion (@scul_leon) May 10, 2017

i left twitter for a day and now saoirse is dating hozier.... and there's a new spongebob meme — DJ Jazzy Jess (@jesschastainly) May 10, 2017

Hozier and Saoirse Ronan are dating. My life is complete — Alice (@aliceupstairs) May 9, 2017

If miss Saoirse is really dating mister hozier pic.twitter.com/hMmMvNPhfY — tony dean morgan 🎈 (@starkanthonys) May 9, 2017

Saoirse Ronan and Hozier SAY IT AINT SO — Aimée (@AimeeOSul) May 10, 2017

Saoirse recently played Ed Sheeran’s love interest in the music video for his latest single Galway Girl.