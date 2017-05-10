Here’s how people reacted to the Hozier and Saoirse Ronan news

Yesterday it was revealed that Hozier and Saoirse Ronan are reportedly dating.

According to The Sun, the Irish stars have enjoyed a string of secret dates and "really enjoy each other’s company".

The pair apparently became close when Ronan appeared in the video for his song Cherry Wine last year and most recently they were spotted together at Bruno Mars’ 3Arena at the end of April.

So far the news has received a mixed reaction:

Saoirse recently played Ed Sheeran’s love interest in the music video for his latest single Galway Girl.
By Anna O'Donoghue

