Here’s how much Ed Sheeran tickets will cost you

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran went on sale this morning at 10am, however due to the number of people trying to get their hands on the golden tickets, the site has been repeatedly crashing.

The singer/songwriter will play Dublin's 3Arena in April and general release of tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 2 from 10am.

Tickets for the gigs will set you back between €76 - €86.

Amongst the hype, concert promoters Aiken have strongly advised people not to purchase tickets from any unofficial source or secondary sites.

“Tickets on ANY secondary sites CANNOT be confirmed as valid tickets," Peter Aiken said in a statement.

“Beware of fraudulent websites and ticket sellers. Purchasing from these sites or secondary sellers can result in huge financial loss and disappointment for fans who could potentially arrive at the venue having been sold counterfeit tickets, only to be refused entry without recourse.”

