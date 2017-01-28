Here's how Jack Bruley got an on-stage singing lesson from will.i.am on The Voice

It was another round of blind auditions this week on The Voice.

And first up on the ITV show was teaching assistant Jack Bruley. And bless him, the 20-year-old stumbled saying his own name in his intro.

He also admitted that he’s often mistaken for a lady because of his luscious blonde locks.

Plus he has an adorable little brother.

Immediately, the ladies of Twitter were enamoured.

And Jennifer turned for his rendition of Tennessee Whiskey by George Jones. Thank goodness!

She said she loved his voice and “felt that soul”.

“Hopefully we can get soulful together, baby,” she teased.

Other judges piped up, with will.i.am questioning him about a possible girlfriend. Jack replied to say he’d had one, to an “awww” from the audience.

Then he got Jack to sing it again, thinking about the girl who’d broken up with him, and gave him an on-stage singing lesson in the process!

But Jack admitted there were no hard feelings between him and his ex, and that she was a nice girl.

In the end, Jack got through and is now on Jennifer’s team.
