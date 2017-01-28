Here's how Jack Bruley got an on-stage singing lesson from will.i.am on The Voice

It was another round of blind auditions this week on The Voice.

And first up on the ITV show was teaching assistant Jack Bruley. And bless him, the 20-year-old stumbled saying his own name in his intro.

He might not be able to say his own name, fingers crossed @JackBruley can sing 🙈 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/xUaX8P17rb — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) January 28, 2017

He also admitted that he’s often mistaken for a lady because of his luscious blonde locks.

#thevoice this guy is proper hair goals! — Kate Lou (@kateshereyay) January 28, 2017

Plus he has an adorable little brother.

Like Jack already 😊

Hope he does well (even for his lil bro's sake 💓)#thevoiceuk — Prochorus (@ProchorusMusic) January 28, 2017

Immediately, the ladies of Twitter were enamoured.

He has such a calming voice 😍 #TheVoiceUK — Lauren 💜💚🖤 (@aizawashoutah) January 28, 2017

Think I'm a little but in love with the nice boy, jack! 💋😍 #thevoiceuk #phwoar — Chelski x (@Chelskisaw) January 28, 2017

That Jack guy is hot #thevoiceuk — Semion Walker (@Itsame_Semion) January 28, 2017

And Jennifer turned for his rendition of Tennessee Whiskey by George Jones. Thank goodness!

She said she loved his voice and “felt that soul”.

“Hopefully we can get soulful together, baby,” she teased.

Other judges piped up, with will.i.am questioning him about a possible girlfriend. Jack replied to say he’d had one, to an “awww” from the audience.

will is hilarious #thevoiceuk — Hayley F (@magical2727) January 28, 2017

Then he got Jack to sing it again, thinking about the girl who’d broken up with him, and gave him an on-stage singing lesson in the process!

Love it when they start doing a little coaching #TheVoiceUK — Paulie M C (@porlie2) January 28, 2017

But Jack admitted there were no hard feelings between him and his ex, and that she was a nice girl.

I'm not sure Etta James sang a song called "To Be Fair She Was Actually A Nice Person" #thevoiceuk — ❄️ Matt Brown ❄️ (@mattbrownauthor) January 28, 2017

In the end, Jack got through and is now on Jennifer’s team.