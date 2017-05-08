Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Eurovision

It’s Johnny Logan week … sorry, we mean Eurovision week and here’s everything you need to know about the 62nd European song contest.

This year 42 countries will participate in the bid for the for the crown.

Portugal and Romania are to return to the contest after a year's absence, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have withdrawn on financial grounds.

Russia had originally planned to participate, but announced their withdrawal in April, after their representative was banned from entering Ukraine by virtue of travelling directly from Russia to Crimea, a region that was annexed by Russia in 2014, to give a performance, which is illegal under Ukrainian law.

When and where is it on?

It all kicks off this week from Kyiv, Ukraine following their victory at the 2016 contest in Stockholm with the song "1944", written and performed by Jamala.

The first Semi-Final will be held on Tuesday May 9 and the second on Thursday May 11.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday May 13.

When will Ireland take to the stage?

Former Hometown boy band member, Brendan Murray will respresent Ireland with Dying to Try in Semi-Final two.

The ballad was co-written by Swedish song writer Jörgen Elofsson and British song writer James Newman. The song was chosen from over 320 entries by a judging panel of six industry professionals.

Ireland will perform 10th on the night.

The running order is as follows:

1.Serbia

2.Austria

3.Russia

4.FYR Macedonia

5.Malta

6.Romania

7.The Netherlands

8.Hungary

9.Denmark

10.Ireland

11.San Marino

12.Croatia

13.Norway

14.Switzerland

15.Belarus

16.Bulgaria

17.Lithuania

18.Estonia

19.Israel

The running order of the first Semi-Final is as follows:

1.Sweden

2.Georgia

3.Australia

4.Albania

5.Belgium

6.Montenegro

7.Finland

8.Azerbaijan

9.Portugal

10.Greece

11.Poland

12.Moldova

13.Iceland

14.Czech Republic

15.Cyprus

16.Armenia

17.Slovenia

18.Latvia

What countries go straight through to the Grand Final?

Italy, France, Germany Spain, UK and Ukraine are the contest’s top contributors therefore they directly qualify into the final.

Who’s the favourite?

According to the bookies, Italy is favourite to win this year’s contest.

Francesco Gabbani’s Occidentali’s Karma has been making waves across the mediterranean holiday spot since it’s release.

Of course, there’s a twist - it’s the Eurovision.

During his performance he is joined by a man in a gorilla suit, as well as four virtual techno-gorillas.

If Italy takes home the crown this year it would be the country’s third win and its first since 1990.

Italy was one of the original Eurovision competitors at the first contest in 1956.

How can I watch it?

Tune into the first semi-final this Tuesday May 9 on RTÉ2 at 8.00pm.

The second semi-final this Thursday May 11 on RTÉ2 8.00pm

Grand Final this Saturday May 13 on RTÉ One 8.00pm.