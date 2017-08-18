Here’s are the first 16 Roses through to the Rose of Tralee TV show

It’s that time of year again, when 64 ladies from around the world descend onto our shores and make their way to Kerry to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The festivities are well under way in the Kingdom and last night the first 16 roses through to the RTÉ selection nights were announced:

First sixteen Roses are on stage here at the Dome #Dome #Interviews #celebrationoftheroses #Roses #MartyMorrisey @kerrycountycouncil @tippcrystal @kiamotorsireland A post shared by Rose Of Tralee (@roseoftraleefestival) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

In no particular order they are:

South Carolina Fermanagh Toronto Kildare Texas Germany Offaly Florida Hong Kong Dublin Sydney San Francisco Down Limerick Yorkshire Galway

The remaining ladies through to the RTÉ selection nights will be announced over the weekend.

