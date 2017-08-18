Here’s are the first 16 Roses through to the Rose of Tralee TV show
18/08/2017 - 08:29:41Back to Showbiz Home
It’s that time of year again, when 64 ladies from around the world descend onto our shores and make their way to Kerry to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.
The festivities are well under way in the Kingdom and last night the first 16 roses through to the RTÉ selection nights were announced:
In no particular order they are:
South Carolina
Fermanagh
Toronto
Kildare
Texas
Germany
Offaly
Florida
Hong Kong
Dublin
Sydney
San Francisco
Down
Limerick
Yorkshire
Galway
The remaining ladies through to the RTÉ selection nights will be announced over the weekend.
Follow the Rose of Tralee on snapchat (theroseoftralee) to witness the festivites.
Join the conversation - comment here