Here's a glimpse of Michelle Keegan as Mary Queen of Scots with a twist...

Tina And Bobby star Michelle Keegan is taking on a new role as a tipsy Mary Queen of Scots in the second episode of Drunk History.

She will follow the slurred instructions of Jessica Knappett and Lydia Rose Bewley as they attempt to retell the history of royal rivalry after a few too many.

Michelle will also be joined in full costume by Katy Brand as Queen Elizabeth I and Joel Fry as Gilbert Gifford in Wednesday night’s show.

Queen Katy and Queen Michelle (Comedy Central/PA)

Pictures released ahead of the episode show Keegan in traditional garb as she hides a cheeky smirk from the red-haired queen.

Another sees her slumped over a luxurious purple bed, looking more than a little fed up as her historical contemporaries talk behind her.

Queen Michelle has had enough (Comedy Central/PA)

Comedy Central’s third series of the show challenges a fresh host of TV stars to retell their favourite tales from the history books, while others act out the scenes word-for-word.

The nine episodes include appearances from Chris O’Dowd, Charlotte Crosby, Emma Bunton, Jamie Laing, Stephen Mangan, Joel Dommett and Russell Kane, while Jimmy Carr provides the voice-over.