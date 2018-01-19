Here’s who is on The Ray D’Arcy Show on Saturday night

Spending Saturday night curled up at home? Well, there is something for everyone on the Ray D’Arcy couch this weekend.

Shane McGowan will be joining Ray with the music legend fresh from his 60th birthday celebrations.

Fair City fans will be pleased with the news that Marcus Lamb will be on the couch with his mother Geraldine Plunkett.

Marcus plays Dr Oakley in Fair City while many will remember Geraldine for her role as Mary McDermott-Moran in Glenroe.

Politicians David Norris and Mary O’Rourke will also be joining Ray along with ’Cork’s biggest Liverpool fan’, Richie Sheehy.

People may Richie Sheehy as the guy who invented the viral Liverpool chant, which led to him appear on Soccer AM and even had the Premier League club roll out the red carpet for him.