Here we go again: Mamma Mia sequel to arrive next year
Abba-packed film musical Mamma Mia is to be followed up with a sequel 10 years after its original release.
In a case of Mamma Mia, here we go again, the film’s original cast – Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth – are to return.
It will feature a number of Abba tracks that were not included in the original.
The first film was based on the stage musical about a bride-to-be’s attempts to find her real father.
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will hit cinemas on July 20 2018, Universal Pictures said.
It will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer, Ol Parker.
