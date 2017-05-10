Here is the feast that will be served at the Bafta TV Awards

Bafta nominees including Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will feast on maple bourbon glazed beef and chocolate cherry pudding at the star-studded TV awards on Sunday.

The stars of the small screen – which will also include Jared Harris, Robbie Coltrane and Sarah Lancashire – will walk the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall for the annual ceremony, where Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be honoured with the Bafta Fellowship.

Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)

Guests will be treated to a starter of English asparagus, truffle emulsion, duck egg gribiche, and Welsh rarebit, followed by the featherblade of beef with wild garlic puree, onion puree, vichy carrots and horseradish pomme anna.

The meal will finish with a Hotel Chocolat chocolate cherry, made up of cherry and mint marmalade, vanilla cream and chocolate sorbet – and guests will drink more than 8,000 glasses of Taittinger Champagne, as well as 1,500 bottles of Villa Maria wine.

The Crown, The Durrells, Happy Valley and War & Peace will compete to be named best drama series at the awards ceremony – while Fleabag, Camping, Flowers and People Just Do Nothing will battle it out for the scripted comedy prize.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be hosted by Sue Perkins at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14.