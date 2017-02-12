Here is everything nominees like Meryl Streep will eat at the Baftas

Bafta nominees including Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will tuck into Cornish crab salad, venison wellington and chocolate pudding following the glittering ceremony tonight.

After the prizes are handed out at the Royal Albert Hall, some 2,000 guests will travel to Grosvenor House on Park Lane for a lavish dinner and free-flowing champagne.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be tucking in (Matt Crossick/PA)

The crab salad starter will be served with celery and apple jelly and burnt celeriac mayonnaise, while vegetarians will tuck into mixed grain salad with pickled vegetables, beetroot relish and pea shoots.

The venison main course will come with juniper berry jus, potato gratin, glazed red cabbage, buttered swede and stem broccoli and the vegetarians will feast on a puff pastry parcel with buttered spinach, wild mushrooms, goat’s cheese, roasted winter vegetables, red cabbage and watercress sauce.

We're at @Grosvenor_House for a sneak peek at this year's Film Awards menu 🍽 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/e2qpxWX6G6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 24, 2017

Afterwards all guests will be treated to a velvet 65% buffalo supermilk chocolate with blueberry and raspberry white cremeux and pumpkin seed granola created especially for the event by Hotel Chocolat.

Nick Barrington-Wells, a spokesman for Grosvenor House, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the official Bafta dinner and after party again this year.

“Each year, the kitchen, led by the incredible Nigel Boschetti, embraces the challenge of catering for some of the biggest A-list stars. It’s an honour for the hotel to be involved in the biggest night in film.”

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be hosted by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm.