Here is a list of winners at the Rose d’Or Awards

James Corden said he was “truly honoured” to be hailed as entertainer of the year at the Rose d’Or Awards in Berlin on Tuesday.

Dame Angela Lansbury, 91, also became the third recipient of the lifetime achievement award from the international ceremony by the European Broadcasting Union.

Here is a full list of the winners:

:: Reality and factual entertainment

You Can’t Ask That – Australia, ABC TV

:: Arts

Young Men – United Kingdom, BalletBoyz Ltd/BBC Two

:: Game show

Bigheads – United Kingdom, Primal Media/Sony Pictures Television

:: Entertainment

Stasera CasaMika (Tonight at Mika’s Home) – Italy, RAI 2

:: Children and youth

Anti Bully Club – The Netherlands, Evangelische Omroep/Skyhigh TV

:: Comedy

Fleabag – United Kingdom, Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

:: Sitcom

Henry IX – United Kingdom, Retort/Serious Comedy/Gold

:: Drama series

Nobel – Peace At Any Cost – Norway, Monster Scripted/NRK/DRG

:: TV movies

The Verdict – Germany, Beta Film GmbH/ARD

:: Virtual reality

The Enemy – France, Camera Lucida Productions

:: Entertainer of the year

James Corden

:: Lifetime achievement award

Dame Angela Lansbury