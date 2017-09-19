Here is a list of winners at the Rose d’Or Awards
19/09/2017 - 22:47:23Back to Showbiz Home
James Corden said he was “truly honoured” to be hailed as entertainer of the year at the Rose d’Or Awards in Berlin on Tuesday.
Dame Angela Lansbury, 91, also became the third recipient of the lifetime achievement award from the international ceremony by the European Broadcasting Union.
Here is a full list of the winners:
:: Reality and factual entertainment
You Can’t Ask That – Australia, ABC TV
:: Arts
Young Men – United Kingdom, BalletBoyz Ltd/BBC Two
:: Game show
Bigheads – United Kingdom, Primal Media/Sony Pictures Television
:: Entertainment
Stasera CasaMika (Tonight at Mika’s Home) – Italy, RAI 2
:: Children and youth
Anti Bully Club – The Netherlands, Evangelische Omroep/Skyhigh TV
:: Comedy
Fleabag – United Kingdom, Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
:: Sitcom
Henry IX – United Kingdom, Retort/Serious Comedy/Gold
:: Drama series
Nobel – Peace At Any Cost – Norway, Monster Scripted/NRK/DRG
:: TV movies
The Verdict – Germany, Beta Film GmbH/ARD
:: Virtual reality
The Enemy – France, Camera Lucida Productions
:: Entertainer of the year
James Corden
:: Lifetime achievement award
Dame Angela Lansbury
Join the conversation - comment here