Here is a list of the top Emmy winners
In a night of political attacks aimed at US President Donald Trump, Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker was Britain’s highest achiever at the Emmys.
Riz Ahmed won his first Emmy at the 69th ceremony for his role in The Night Of while The Crown, which had high hopes after receiving 13 nominations, was awarded a solo accolade.
Here is a list of some of the big winners on the night:
:: Outstanding drama series
The Handmaid’s Tale
:: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
:: Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
:: Outstanding limited series
Big Little Lies
:: Outstanding television movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
:: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
:: Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
:: Outstanding comedy series
Veep
:: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
:: Outstanding variety talk series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
:: Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror: San Junipero
:: Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
John Lithgow – The Crown
:: Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
:: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
:: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
