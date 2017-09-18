Here is a list of the top Emmy winners

In a night of political attacks aimed at US President Donald Trump, Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker was Britain’s highest achiever at the Emmys.

Riz Ahmed won his first Emmy at the 69th ceremony for his role in The Night Of while The Crown, which had high hopes after receiving 13 nominations, was awarded a solo accolade.

Here is a list of some of the big winners on the night:

:: Outstanding drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

:: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

:: Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

:: Outstanding limited series

Big Little Lies

:: Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

:: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

:: Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

:: Outstanding comedy series

Veep

:: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

:: Outstanding variety talk series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

:: Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror: San Junipero

:: Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

John Lithgow – The Crown

:: Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

:: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

:: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live