Here is a list of the SAG Award nominees
Britons Dame Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for top awards at the 24th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Here is a full list of the nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Dame Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Allison Janney- I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Wonder Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Claire Foy – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright – House Of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Peter Dinklage – Game Of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Alison Brie – Glow
Jane Fonda – Grace And Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace
William H Macy – Shameless
Marc Maron – Glow
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange Is The New Black
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Glow
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Life Achievement Award
Morgan Freeman
