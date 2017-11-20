Here is a list of the American Music Awards winners
20/11/2017 - 06:33:34Back to Showbiz Home
Men may have dominated the nominations at the 2017 American Music Awards but women stole the show with their hard-hitting performances.
Here is a list of the winners at the American Music Awards:
1. Lifetime achievement – Diana Ross
2. Artist of the year – Bruno Mars
3. New artist of the year – Niall Horan
4. Collaboration of the year – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
5. Tour of the year – Coldplay
6. Video of the year – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars
7. Pop/rock male artist – Bruno Mars
8. Pop/rock female artist – Lady Gaga
9. Pop/rock duo or group – Imagine Dragons
10. Pop/rock album – 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
11. Pop/rock song – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
12. Country male artist – Keith Urban
13. Country female artist – Carrie Underwood
14. Country duo or group – Little Big Town
15. Country album – Ripcord by Keith Urban
16. Country song – Blue Ain’t Your Colour by Keith Urban
17. Rap/hip-hop artist – Drake
18. Rap/hip-hop album – DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
19. Rap/hip-hop song – I’m The One by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
20. Soul/R&B male artist – Bruno Mars
21. Soul/R&B female artist – Beyonce
22. Soul/R&B album – 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
23. Soul/R&B song – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars
24. Alternative rock artist – Linkin Park
25. Adult contemporary artist – Shawn Mendes
26. Latin artist – Shakira
27. Contemporary inspirational artist – Lauren Daigle
28. Electronic dance music artist – The Chainsmokers
29. Soundtrack – Moana
Join the conversation - comment here