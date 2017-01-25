Here is a full list of winners from the National Television Awards
Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec emerged victorious at the National Television Awards.
Here is a full list of winners:
Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire
Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys
TV Judge: Mary Berry
Daytime: The Chase
Period Drama: Call The Midwife
Live Magazine: This Morning
Newcomer: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
TV Presenter: Ant and Dec
Special Recognition – Graham Norton
Drama – Casualty
Challenge Show – I’m a Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here
Serial Drama – Emmerdale
Talent Show – Strictly Come Dancing
