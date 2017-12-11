Here is a full list of nominations for the 75th Golden Globes

The Shape Of Water, starring Britain’s Sally Hawkins, leads the way with seven nominations for next month’s Golden Globes. Here is a full list of the nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (PA)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle Of The Sexes



Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Ridley Scott – All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Sally Hawkins is up for her second Golden Globe (Lipinski/PA)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius



Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best TV Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Master Of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Claire Foy was nominated for The Crown (Ian West/PA)





Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Catriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce

Katherine Langsford – 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Erik McCormack – Will and Grace

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Issa Rae – Insecure

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater – Mr Robot

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo



Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard Of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis was nominated for Fargo (Dramatic Need/PA)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape Of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards

Molly’s Game

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape Of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Home – Ferdinand

Mighty River – Mudbound

Remember Me – Coco

The Star – The Star

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman