Here are the winners at the Q Awards

Some of the music world’s biggest stars have picked up gongs at the Q Awards.
Here are the winners:

:: Q Best Breakthrough Act
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

:: Q Best Live Act
Liam Gallagher

:: Q Maverick
Viv Albertine

:: Q Innovation In Sound
Wiley

:: Q Best Film
Bunch Of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

:: Q Best Track
Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho

:: Q Inspiration Award
Manic Street Preachers

:: Q Best Album
Gorillaz – Humanz 

:: Q Best Solo Artist
Stormzy

:: Q Gibson Les Paul Award
Kelley Deal

:: Q Best Act In The World Today
Ed Sheeran

:: Q Icon
Liam Gallagher
