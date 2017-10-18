Here are the winners at the Q Awards
Some of the music world’s biggest stars have picked up gongs at the Q Awards.
Here are the winners:
:: Q Best Breakthrough Act
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
:: Q Best Live Act
Liam Gallagher
:: Q Maverick
Viv Albertine
:: Q Innovation In Sound
Wiley
:: Q Best Film
Bunch Of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)
:: Q Best Track
Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho
:: Q Inspiration Award
Manic Street Preachers
:: Q Best Album
Gorillaz – Humanz
:: Q Best Solo Artist
Stormzy
:: Q Gibson Les Paul Award
Kelley Deal
:: Q Best Act In The World Today
Ed Sheeran
:: Q Icon
Liam Gallagher
