Here are the winners at the Q Awards

Some of the music world’s biggest stars have picked up gongs at the Q Awards.

Here are the winners:

:: Q Best Breakthrough Act

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

:: Q Best Live Act

Liam Gallagher

:: Q Maverick

Viv Albertine

:: Q Innovation In Sound

Wiley

:: Q Best Film

Bunch Of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

:: Q Best Track

Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho

:: Q Inspiration Award

Manic Street Preachers

:: Q Best Album

Gorillaz – Humanz

:: Q Best Solo Artist

Stormzy

:: Q Gibson Les Paul Award

Kelley Deal

:: Q Best Act In The World Today

Ed Sheeran

:: Q Icon

Liam Gallagher