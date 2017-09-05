Here are the TV Choice Awards winners

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been dished out at a ceremony in London, with Emmerdale clinching some of the top gongs.

Here is a list of the winners:

:: Best Soap
Emmerdale

:: Best New Drama
Little Boy Blue

:: Best Drama Series
Broadchurch

David Tennant and Olivia Colman in their roles as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller in Broadchurch
David Tennant and Olivia Colman star in Broadchurch (Patrick Redmond/ITV)

:: Best Actor
David Tennant, Broadchurch

:: Best Actress
Olivia Colman, Broadchurch

:: Best Family Drama in association with Magic Radio
Call The Midwife

:: Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

:: Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on the red carpet
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

:: Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

:: Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build

:: Best Daytime Show
This Morning

:: Best Food Show
Gino’s Italian Escape: Hidden Italy

Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

:: Best Factual Show
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

:: Best Comedy
Peter Kay’s Car Share

:: Best Soap Actor
Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Actress
Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale

:: Best Soap Newcomer
Sally Dexter, Emmerdale

Mary Berry
Mary Berry (Ian West/PA)

:: Outstanding Contribution To Television
Mary Berry
