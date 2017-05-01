Here are the top 5 films to watch in May

With a new month comes new must-watch cinema releases. So, we’ve gathered together a sneak peek of the top five films to watch this May.

Here are the all the details you need ahead of those upcoming cinema trips.

1. Alien: Covenant – May 12

(20th Century Fox)

The second of the prequel films from Alien creator Ridley Scott stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup. A spaceship is carrying 2,000 cryogenically frozen colonists to a distant planet when it chances upon an uncharted paradise. Of course, their voyage soon turns gory…

2. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – May 19

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Film-maker Guy Ritchie has his take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne in this flick, in cinemas from May 19.

With Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film also stars Jude Law as Arthur’s father Vortigern. When Vortigern is murdered, Arthur is robbed of his birthright as his uncle seizes the crown – before later having to acknowledge his true legacy.

3. Snatched – May 19

(20th Century Fox)

This comedy adventure stars comedienne Amy Schumer as Emily Middleton, whose boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic holiday. She persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise – cue lots of hilarity as they learn to work through their issues.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – May 26

(Walt Disney Studios)

This month seems to be full of sequels and reboots, including the return of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley are back too – and the film also stars Javier Bardem, as Sparrow’s terrifying old enemy Salazar.

5. Baywatch – May 29

(Paramount)

Baywatch is back – this time with Dwayne Johnson as a devoted lifeguard and Zac Efron as a brand new recruit. Inspired by the TV series from the 1980s, the comedy follows the pair as they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.