Here are the top 15 funniest jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Dave’s Top 15 Funniest Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2017:

Comedian Ken Cheng wins the Dave Joke of the Fringe 2017 award (UKTV Dave/Martina Salvi)

1. “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.” Ken Cheng – 33%

2. “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book.” Frankie Boyle – 30%

3. “I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?” Alexei Sayle – 29%

4. “I’m looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her.” Lew Fitz – 28%

5. “I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the ‘brella’. But he hesitated.” Andy Field – 27%

6. “Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant.” Mark Simmons – 27%

7. “I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it…” Jimeoin – 26%

8. “I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house.” Ed Byrne – 24%

9. “I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died… which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine.” Olaf Falafel – 24%

10. “Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences.’ I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!'” Alasdair Beckett-King – 23%

11. “A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event.” Angela Barnes – 20%

12. “As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer.” Adele Cliff – 20%

13. “For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it.” Phil Wang – 20%

14. “I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark.” Adam Hess – 18%

15. “I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act.” Tim Vine – 18%