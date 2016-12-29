Here are the movies Carrie Fisher secretly helped write

Carrie Fisher is gone. The Princess in the hearts of millions of fans for her part in the Star Wars series and a constant joy to watch and read in her every appearance.

Leia may be her best known part but Fisher was an enormously talented writer with several published books and her semi-autobiographical novel Postcards from the Edge was turned into a major movie (which she also wrote) in 1990.

But her talents were even more widespread as Fisher contributed to the scripts for a whole bunch of massive films in the 80s and 90s. Her work was as a script doctor, someone who doesn't get a credit but is brought in by the studio to fix crappy dialogue or make scenes more punchy.

Given that she never received a screen credit, it's hard to know exactly how many films she worked on but we've been sleuthing and have come up with this list:

Sister Act Hook Last Action Hero So I Married an Axe Murderer Outbreak Made in America The Wedding Singer Coyote Ugly Scream 3 Star Wars The Phantom Menace Intolerable Cruelty That's a hugely impressive list, on top of those she was credited on and her books both fiction, non-fiction and memoir. And it means that it's easier than you might think to pay tribute to this talented star after her sad passing at the age of 60.