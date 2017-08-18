Here are the first 16 Roses through to the Rose of Tralee TV show

It’s that time of year again, when 64 ladies from around the world descend onto our shores and make their way to Kerry to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The festivities are well under way in the Kingdom and last night the first 16 roses through to the RTÉ selection nights were announce at an event in The Dome, hosted by Marty Morrissey.

In no particular order they are:

    South Carolina

    Fermanagh

    Toronto

    Kildare

    Texas

    Germany

    Offaly

    Florida

    Hong Kong

    Dublin

    Sydney

    San Francisco

    Down

    Limerick

    Yorkshire

    Galway

The remaining ladies through to the RTÉ selection nights will be announced over the weekend.

Follow the Rose of Tralee on snapchat (theroseoftralee) to witness the festivites.


By Anna O'Donoghue

