Here are the best memes after Lady Gaga leapt from the Super Bowl stadium's roof

Just when you thought Beyonce had the title of ‘Best Half-time Show’ all sewn up for eternity, Lady Gaga practically bungee-jumps into the stadium to kick off her 2017 performance.

LADY GAGA FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ciJ7UzZ2Ba — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 6, 2017

The audience at home and in the stadium gasped as she leapt off the roof after a stirringly patriotic rendition of This Land is Your Land.

As soon as I saw Lady Gaga jump off that thing, I knew it would become a legendary gif — jo (@jocannady) February 6, 2017

From whose idea it was…

Gaga did it twice but this baby did it first pic.twitter.com/NoVgeL8uSm — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 6, 2017

Lady gaga getting ready to jump pic.twitter.com/2KJwDBbWwL — drake (@drakelambright) February 6, 2017

… to what animal she looked like, it wasn’t long before Twitter went into overdrive.

When I first saw lady gaga jump in the air, my first thought was flying squirrel. Obviously I'm not the only one https://t.co/EB6ZLAhFTF 😄😅 — Emily Cervantes (@EmAllred) February 6, 2017

The songstress, who was dressed in a metallic leotard emblazoned with sequins and wearing knee length boots, also delighted celebrity fans with her leap from above.

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile it reminded some viewers of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Lady Gaga trying to out do spongebob 😂 pic.twitter.com/tGJpsKGUXe — Fill Werrell (@FillWerrell) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga opening the halftime show like pic.twitter.com/eDRt7Uarfq — Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) February 6, 2017

Others thought of The Simpsons …

Lady Gaga The Simpsons 2012 / Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 pic.twitter.com/OUpedo1czi — ️ (@JeremiasM_) February 6, 2017

Even Kermit got a mention

lady gaga just jumped off like pic.twitter.com/VbriTClyEG — Dory (@Dory) February 6, 2017

We’d advise not to try her moves at home, but it looks like it’s too late for some.

Mom: So if @ladygaga jump off a cliff are you going to jump, too?



Me: HEREEEE WE GOOOpic.twitter.com/k4hTK6fNd0 — Prince Anthony (@BeebeAnthony) February 6, 2017

This performance was unforgettable; no wonder it spawned a meme-fest. Lady Gaga out.

There's a mic drop, and there's a Gaga mic drop. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ci78QshiCx — Stephanie Paterik (@stephpaterik) February 6, 2017

Oh also …