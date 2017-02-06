Here are the best memes after Lady Gaga leapt from the Super Bowl stadium's roof
Just when you thought Beyonce had the title of ‘Best Half-time Show’ all sewn up for eternity, Lady Gaga practically bungee-jumps into the stadium to kick off her 2017 performance.
LADY GAGA FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ciJ7UzZ2Ba— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 6, 2017
The audience at home and in the stadium gasped as she leapt off the roof after a stirringly patriotic rendition of This Land is Your Land.
As soon as I saw Lady Gaga jump off that thing, I knew it would become a legendary gif— jo (@jocannady) February 6, 2017
From whose idea it was…
Gaga did it twice but this baby did it first pic.twitter.com/NoVgeL8uSm— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 6, 2017
Lady gaga getting ready to jump pic.twitter.com/2KJwDBbWwL— drake (@drakelambright) February 6, 2017
… to what animal she looked like, it wasn’t long before Twitter went into overdrive.
When I first saw lady gaga jump in the air, my first thought was flying squirrel. Obviously I'm not the only one https://t.co/EB6ZLAhFTF 😄😅— Emily Cervantes (@EmAllred) February 6, 2017
Just another angle of Lady Gaga's jump tonight. #endlessentertainment pic.twitter.com/EC7tXl2AN7— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) February 6, 2017
The songstress, who was dressed in a metallic leotard emblazoned with sequins and wearing knee length boots, also delighted celebrity fans with her leap from above.
I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017
YES Gaga!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Meanwhile it reminded some viewers of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Lady Gaga trying to out do spongebob 😂 pic.twitter.com/tGJpsKGUXe— Fill Werrell (@FillWerrell) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga opening the halftime show like pic.twitter.com/eDRt7Uarfq— Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) February 6, 2017
Others thought of The Simpsons …
The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga's halftime performance. 🏈🎤🎶 #Superbowl #SuperBowlSunday #HalftimeShow #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/XrbAz6r2RY— Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga The Simpsons 2012 / Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 pic.twitter.com/OUpedo1czi— ️ (@JeremiasM_) February 6, 2017
Even Kermit got a mention
lady gaga just jumped off like pic.twitter.com/VbriTClyEG— Dory (@Dory) February 6, 2017
We’d advise not to try her moves at home, but it looks like it’s too late for some.
hangover @ladygaga 's #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #Gaga makes me wanna jump off the roof! Thank you @ladygaga ❤ pic.twitter.com/8JiEJXyJBH— Don (@iamdonnieg) February 6, 2017
Mom: So if @ladygaga jump off a cliff are you going to jump, too?— Prince Anthony (@BeebeAnthony) February 6, 2017
Me: HEREEEE WE GOOOpic.twitter.com/k4hTK6fNd0
This performance was unforgettable; no wonder it spawned a meme-fest. Lady Gaga out.
There's a mic drop, and there's a Gaga mic drop. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ci78QshiCx— Stephanie Paterik (@stephpaterik) February 6, 2017
Oh also …
According to Forbes, Lady Gaga is the most tweeted-about Halftime Show performer EVER, with over 5.1M tweets during her performance alone. pic.twitter.com/mZASZqktLx— Dre (@HausOfDre) February 6, 2017
