Here are the best memes after Lady Gaga leapt from the Super Bowl stadium's roof

Just when you thought Beyonce had the title of ‘Best Half-time Show’ all sewn up for eternity, Lady Gaga practically bungee-jumps into the stadium to kick off her 2017 performance.

The audience at home and in the stadium gasped as she leapt off the roof after a stirringly patriotic rendition of This Land is Your Land.

From whose idea it was…

… to what animal she looked like, it wasn’t long before Twitter went into overdrive.

The songstress, who was dressed in a metallic leotard emblazoned with sequins and wearing knee length boots, also delighted celebrity fans with her leap from above.

Meanwhile it reminded some viewers of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Others thought of The Simpsons …

Even Kermit got a mention

We’d advise not to try her moves at home, but it looks like it’s too late for some.

This performance was unforgettable; no wonder it spawned a meme-fest. Lady Gaga out.

Oh also …

