Here are the Bafta TV nominations in full
The Crown will vie for five awards at the TV Baftas, with Claire Foy up for best actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here is the full list of nominees ahead of the awards ceremony on May 14.
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe
Cunk On Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Current affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)
Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)
Unarmed Black Male (This World)
Drama series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley
War & Peace
Entertainment performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Factual series
24 Hours In Police Custody
Exodus: Our Journey To Europe
Kids On The Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In …
Who Do You Think You Are?
Female performance in a comedy programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk On Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
International
The Night Of
The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Stranger Things
Transparent
Leading actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Leading actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley
Live event
The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme
Shakespeare Live! From The RSC
Stand Up To Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration
Male performance in a comedy programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle
Mini-series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses
National Treasure
The Secret
The Witness For The Prosecution
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death Of A City
Victoria Derbyshire
Reality and constructed factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life Of 5 Year Olds
Scripted comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing
Single documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough
How To Die: Simon’s Choice
HyperNormalisation
Single drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Murdered By My Father
NW
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Specialist factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II
Sport
The Open
Rio 2016 Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England v Wales
Supporting actor
Daniel Mays – Line Of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager
Supporting actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango In Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Virgin TV’s must-see moment
Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins
