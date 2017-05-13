Here are the Bafta TV nominations in full

The Crown will vie for five awards at the TV Baftas, with Claire Foy up for best actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is the full list of nominees ahead of the awards ceremony on May 14.

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme



Charlie Brooker (Ian West/PA)



Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe

Cunk On Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Current affairs



Former US president Barack Obama (Chris Jackson/PA)

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)

Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)

Unarmed Black Male (This World)

Drama series



The Crown’s cast (Ian West/PA)



The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley

War & Peace

Entertainment performance



Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman (John Stillwell/PA)

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Entertainment programme



Ant and Dec

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)



Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual series



Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders appeared in The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment (Andrew Matthews/PA)

24 Hours In Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey To Europe

Kids On The Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment

Features



Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry who judged together on The Great British Bake Off (Dominic Lipinski/PA)



The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In …

Who Do You Think You Are?

Female performance in a comedy programme



Fleabag’s Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

International



The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed (Ian West/PA)

The Night Of

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Stranger Things

Transparent

Leading actor



Benedict Cumberbatch played Richard III in The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Leading actress



Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley

Live event



Coverage of the Queen’s 90th birthday is up for an award (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail)

The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme

Shakespeare Live! From The RSC

Stand Up To Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Male performance in a comedy programme



Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan (Ian West/PA)

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle

Mini-series



Robbie Coltrane in National Treasure (Joss Barratt/Channel 4)

The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness For The Prosecution

News coverage



Victoria Derbyshire (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death Of A City

Victoria Derbyshire

Reality and constructed factual



The Real Marigold Hotel’s Rustie Lee

(Ali Harshad/Papaya Media)

First Dates

Muslims Like Us

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life Of 5 Year Olds

Scripted comedy



Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing

Single documentary



Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough

How To Die: Simon’s Choice

HyperNormalisation

Single drama



Damilola Taylor (PA)

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Soap and continuing drama



EastEnders cast (Ian West/PA)

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Specialist factual



Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry: All Man

Planet Earth II

Sport



Mo Farah at the Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Open

Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England v Wales

Supporting actor



The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

Daniel Mays – Line Of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager

Supporting actress



Damilola, Our Loved Boy’s Wunmi Mosaku (Hannah McKay/PA)

Nicola Walker – Last Tango In Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Virgin TV’s must-see moment



Michelle Obama and James Corden (The Late, Late Show/PA)

Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line Of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins