Here are all the winners from the Brit Awards
The Brit Awards have come and gone with a bang, with the late music icon David Bowie leading the charge with two awards on the night.
Other big winners included Little Mix – who took their first ever Brit – comeback queen Emeli Sande and international pop superstar Beyonce, who was sadly absent from the London ceremony.
And it was a great night for Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n'Bone Man as he nabbed another of the top gongs.
Check out all the winners of this year’s Brit Awards:
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
:: British Female Solo Artist
Emeli Sande
:: British Group
The 1975
:: British Breakthrough Act
Rag’n'Bone Man
:: British Single
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
:: MasterCard British Album Of The Year
David Bowie – Blackstar
:: British Artist Video Of The Year
One Direction – History
"@OneDirection is who we are, it's who we always will be" - @LiamPayne #BRITs pic.twitter.com/6PAX8j4gE1— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017
:: International Male Solo Artist
Drake
:: International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
:: International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
:: Global Success Award
Adele
Thank you @BRITs ❤️ I actually am on the other side, of the world! I'm in Australia, that's why I'm not there. Have a great night x— Adele (@Adele) February 22, 2017
