Here are all the winners from the Brit Awards

The Brit Awards have come and gone with a bang, with the late music icon David Bowie leading the charge with two awards on the night.

Other big winners included Little Mix – who took their first ever Brit – comeback queen Emeli Sande and international pop superstar Beyonce, who was sadly absent from the London ceremony.

And it was a great night for Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n'Bone Man as he nabbed another of the top gongs.

Emeli Sande (Ian West/PA)

Check out all the winners of this year’s Brit Awards:

: British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

:: British Female Solo Artist

Emeli Sande

:: British Group

The 1975

The 1975 (Ian West/PA)

:: British Breakthrough Act

Rag’n'Bone Man

:: British Single

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

:: MasterCard British Album Of The Year

David Bowie – Blackstar

:: British Artist Video Of The Year

One Direction – History

:: International Male Solo Artist

Drake

:: International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

:: International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

:: Global Success Award

Adele