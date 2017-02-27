Here are all the winners from a chaotic night at the Oscars

Moonlight beat La La Land to claim the coveted best picture Oscar, following a mix-up which saw Damien Chazelle’s musical erroneously announced as the winner.

Here is a list of winners:

Best Picture:



Moonlight (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role:



Casey Affleck (Ian West/PA)

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Actress in a Leading Role:



Emma Stone (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone – La La Land

Actor in a Supporting Role:



Mahershala Ali (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Actress in a Supporting Role:



Viola Davis (Ian West/PA)

Viola Davis – Fences

Directing:



Damien Chazelle (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Adapted Screenplay:



Barry Jenkins (right) and Tarell Alvin McCraney (Ian West/PA)

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Writing (Original Screenplay):



Kenneth Lonergan (Ian West/PA)

Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Animated Feature Film:



Zootopia

Zootopia (Ian West/PA)

Cinematography:



Linus Sandgren (Ian West/PA)

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Music (Original Song):



Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Ian West/PA)

City Of Stars – La La Land

Music (Original Score):



John Legend performs songs from best original song nominees City of Stars and Audition from La La Land(Chris Pizzello/AP)

La La Land