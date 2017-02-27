Here are all the winners from a chaotic night at the Oscars
Moonlight beat La La Land to claim the coveted best picture Oscar, following a mix-up which saw Damien Chazelle’s musical erroneously announced as the winner.
Here is a list of winners:
Best Picture:
Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role:
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Actress in a Leading Role:
Emma Stone – La La Land
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Viola Davis – Fences
Directing:
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Adapted Screenplay:
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Writing (Original Screenplay):
Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Animated Feature Film:
Zootopia
Cinematography:
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Music (Original Song):
City Of Stars – La La Land
Music (Original Score):
La La Land
