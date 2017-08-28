Here are all the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar was the big winner of the night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Here is the full list of all the prize recipients:

:: Video of the year: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran

:: Best new artist: Khalid

:: Best collaboration: Zayn and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

:: Best pop: Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – Down

:: Best hip-hop: Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Best dance: Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay

:: Best rock: Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul

:: Best fight against the system: Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan, The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), Big Sean – Light, Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful, Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley – Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL, John Legend – Surefire

:: Song of the summer: XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert

:: Best cinematographer: Scott Cunningham for Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Best direction: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies, for Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Best art direction: Spencer Graves for Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Best visual effects: Jonah Hall from Timber for Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

:: Best choreography: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Jae Blaze and Derek Watkins for Kanye West – Fade

:: Best editing: Ryan Staake and Eric Degliomini for Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

:: Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink.