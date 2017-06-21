Here are all the singers taking part in the Grenfell Tower charity single

More than 50 artists came together to record a special version of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Organised by music mogul Simon Cowell and due to be released on Wednesday morning, the full singer line-up includes…

Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

5 After Midnight

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May (Queen)

Carl Barat (The Libertines)

When the lyrics on your phone become a pillow for @frasertsmith_ 's cute dog Harley 🐶 #studiolife A post shared by Craig David (@craigdavid) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sande

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers)

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)

I'm happy and I'm free...One step closer to liberated A post shared by Lab (@labrinth) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

@Robbie Williams @nilerodgers #recording at @sarmstudios A post shared by Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

🦁 A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN

Proceeds from song sales will go to Artists For Grenfell, distributed via The London Community Foundation.