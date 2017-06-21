Here are all the singers taking part in the Grenfell Tower charity single
21/06/2017 - 07:15:04Back to Showbiz Home
More than 50 artists came together to record a special version of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
Organised by music mogul Simon Cowell and due to be released on Wednesday morning, the full singer line-up includes…
Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017
5 After Midnight
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May (Queen)
Carl Barat (The Libertines)
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sande
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Recorded a chorus with other West Londoners today for the #GrenfellTower #charity single led by @GarethMalone! So emotional! #Grenfell 🎤💔🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/wOamvNsXZT— Conleth Kane (@ConlethKane) June 18, 2017
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers)
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN
Proceeds from song sales will go to Artists For Grenfell, distributed via The London Community Foundation.
Join the conversation - comment here