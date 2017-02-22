Here are all the nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards
The Brit Awards take place on Wednesday night with David Bowie up for two posthumous awards, while Little Mix and Skepta are leading the way with three nods apiece.
The nominations in full are as follows:
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
Kano
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sande
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n'Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
MasterCard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Christine And The Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings Of Leon
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
The 2017 Brit Awards take place at The O2 Arena on February 22.
