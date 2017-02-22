Here are all the nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards

The Brit Awards take place on Wednesday night with David Bowie up for two posthumous awards, while Little Mix and Skepta are leading the way with three nods apiece.

The nominations in full are as follows:

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David (Matt Crossick/PA)

Craig David

David Bowie

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Kano

British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding (Adam Davy/PA)

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sande

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

Bastille (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man (Official Charts Company/PA)

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

British Single

James Arthur (Yui Mok/PA)

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie – Rockabye

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix ft. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah ft. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

The Weeknd (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Christine and the Queens (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Beyonce

Christine And The Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

Twenty One Pilots (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings Of Leon

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

The 2017 Brit Awards take place at The O2 Arena on February 22.