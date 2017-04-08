Here are all the gúnas from tonight’s Irish Film Television Awards

The who’s who of Irish Film and Television are currently walking the red carpet at Dublin’s Mansion House for tonight’s IFTA awards.

IFTA-winning actress and comedienne Deirdre O’Kane is set to entertain the crowd as the host of the ceremony for the second year in a row.

Nominees include A-list homegrown actors such as Ruth Negga, Amy Huberman, Cillian Murphy and Michael Fassbender.

Up for key awards on the night are IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Michael Gambon, to recognize his 50 years in the industry.

So far, here’s who's been wearing what …

Lisa Cannon has arrived on the red carpet #IFTA17 pic.twitter.com/LXMdYx6tY3 — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

Best Animation Nominees from @Second2NoneFilm are having a great time on the #RedCarpet #IFTA17 pic.twitter.com/ph2XybgX2T — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

The gorgeous @Simone1Kirby is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film for #NotesOnBlindness #IFTA17 pic.twitter.com/B20e5wQdAd — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

The crowd is loving Fionnula Flanagan on the #RedCarpet one of our many #IFTA17 guest presenters pic.twitter.com/NSRmt6itqW — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

The entire ceremony and red carpet will be screened on RTÉ One on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:15pm.