Here are a few celebs who announced their baby news on Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced her pregnancy on Instagram, but she is not the only star to have shared their baby news through social media.

The model is preparing to welcome her first child with partner Jason Statham and posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini and showing off her bump while sitting on a beach.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have chosen to tell fans about their growing family through their social media accounts.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Last week, Beyonce announced that she was expecting twins with husband Jay-Z by sharing a photo of herself wearing a veil and exposing her baby bump.

She wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Madonna also chose Instagram to break the news that she was adding to her family by adopting twins from Malawi this week.

She wrote: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

“Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

When actress Olivia Wilde announced her and Jason Sudeikis’s second pregnancy, she posed for a photo next to son Otis where they both held their stomachs and captioned it on Instagram: “Matching baby bumps.”

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared the news that their daughter Wyatt had arrived by posting a montage of baby snaps, including some of animals, to Instagram.

Kutcher wrote: “Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity and privacy.

“Can you guess which one is ours, or does it really matter? All babies are cute.”

Musician Gwen Stefani let her Instagram followers know that she was expecting a third son with a photo of herself wearing a crown, captioned: “I was ready to hand over the crown, but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys”.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared the news that their second child was on the way by posting a photo of Lively cradling her bump on the Instagram account linked to her now-defunct lifestyle website, which was still running at the time, Preserve.

The caption read: “Preserve at its core is about family. Family is the single word our founder Blake built this home on.

“We have something for men, for women, for the old, but we realized, we don’t have anything for the new.

“With family on our mind, we looked to the origin of it all – to the women in our lives who are right there, at that special moment; at the creation of family … Congratulations to all the expecting mothers out there.”