'Her voice will never die': Fans pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

Back to Showbiz Home

Cranberries fans have been paying tribute to Dolores O'Riordan who has died today at the age of 46.

According to her publicist, the Limerick singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.

Fans have used their social media accounts to pay tribute to star and bid her a fond farewell.

#doloresoriordan 🥀R. I. P.

A post shared by Salvodl (@fleure.du.mal) on


KEYWORDS: Dolores O'Riordan, Cranberries

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz