'Her voice will never die': Fans pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

Cranberries fans have been paying tribute to Dolores O'Riordan who has died today at the age of 46.

According to her publicist, the Limerick singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.

Fans have used their social media accounts to pay tribute to star and bid her a fond farewell.

gone too soon.

rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, dolores o'riordan.

thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZghvQS4p2M — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) January 15, 2018

Sad news - Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. pic.twitter.com/lBfU9mWk6W — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) January 15, 2018

SINGER, SONGWRITER & MAMMY: Dolores O’Riordan R.I.P. -

She was 46 years old and was in London for a short recording session. pic.twitter.com/9Qggx1PRXl — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) January 15, 2018

RIP Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries…one of my favorite bands growing up. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/LnVTEMUKhE — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 15, 2018

Did a French exchange with a wonderful family living in a small town called Pontivy 25 years ago. Reason I was chosen as a suitable exchange? I came from the same town as Dolores O'Riordan. She put #limerick on the map. Her voice will never die #RIPDolores pic.twitter.com/ULrjdGYOxV — Nigel Dugdale (@nigeldugdale) January 15, 2018

RIP Dolores O'Riordan. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/Bz0MTTOqUV — NotEveryMonthDeservesAPun (@JaimeeJam) January 15, 2018

#doloresoriordan 🥀R. I. P. A post shared by Salvodl (@fleure.du.mal) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:39am PST