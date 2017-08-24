Hemsworth, Crowe and Minogue urge Australians to vote for gay marriage

Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe have joined pop star Kylie Minogue in backing a vote to allow gay marriage in Australia.

The three celebrities urged their countrymen and women to ensure they were signed up for the same-sex marriage postal survey which asks: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

Minogue wrote on Twitter: “Aussies! #loveislove & it’s for everyone. Today is the final day to make sure you’re enrolled. Don’t wait!”

Hemsworth posted on Instagram: “Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality.”

Crowe tweeted: “Hey Australia , I love you . Thanks for being you . Please send a clear message with your vote and your voice … love is love.”

Stephen Fry, Tim Minchin and Ellen DeGeneres were other famous faces who urged voters to register and back the call for marriage equality.

DeGeneres posted: “Australia, I love you. It’s time for marriage equality. Make sure you’re enrolled to vote right now,” while Fry called on people to support their LGBTIQ friends, family and community.

The result of the vote will be revealed on November 15.