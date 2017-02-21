Hellboy 3 fully dead

Bad news for Hellboy fans: Guillermo del Toro has confirmed on Twitter that Hellboy 3 will not be happening, as noted in an article from IGN.

Although del Toro recently said he would speak to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and star Ron Perlman about the possibility of filming a third entry in the series, he stated on Twitter:

‘Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it’

However, this is not the first time the project has been ‘100%’ cancelled, so it remains to be seen if Red will return to the screen for one last adventure.