Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome baby boy

Former Celebrity Big Brother hopefuls Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

The pair told US Weekly that Gunner Stone was born on Sunday afternoon, already taking after his parents with blond hair and blue eyes.

Montag, 31, told the publication: “We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy… It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

The pair, both known for starring in American reality show The Hills, married in 2009 and announced they were expecting months after leaving the Channel 5 house earlier this year.

Pratt, 34, described the birth of his son as “officially the most lit day of my life”.

SO HAPPY FOR MY FAVE COUPLE ON THIS EARTH!!!! @spencerpratt and @heidimontag are OFFICIALLY PARENTALS 👶 — Spooky Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 2, 2017

The pair have so far kept quiet about the news over social media, but have both retweeted articles and well-wishes from their followers.

can’t wait for my son to feed hummers — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

