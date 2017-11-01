Heidi Klum pays tribute to Thriller music video with Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has once again pulled off a spectacular Halloween costume – dressing as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Over the years, the model has become cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, with prosthetics on her face and chest, and convinced as an old woman, complete with veins and wrinkles.

Heidi Klum dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At her latest annual Halloween party in New York, the 44-year-old wore a werewolf costume  and posed in character from the 1983 music video.

And the America’s Got Talent judge documented the transformation on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Happy Halloween!!!! 🖤🎃🕷💀🦇👻

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Closer to home, Ed Sheeran, Alan Carr and others put on a display at presenter Jonathan Ross’s annual celebrity bash.

Sheeran sported a bright pink fur coat, feathered hat, sunglasses and gold chain, while Carr portrayed a bloodied Gemma Collins – the Towie (The Only Way Is Essex) star who recently made headlines after toppling off the stage at an awards bash.

Ed Sheeran arrives at a Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross (Victoria Jones/PA)

Alan Carr arrives at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween party (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, David Walliams dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Singer Lily Allen also took inspiration from the political world, saying she wanted to look “strong” and “stable” like Prime Minister Theresa May.

Let me be completely clear. #strong #stable

A post shared by Lily (@lilyallen) on

Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with Jessica Biel and the couple’s son, Silas, as Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and cowgirl Jessie.

“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! – Woody, Jesse, and Buzz,” he wrote.

Lady Gaga dressed as film character Edward Scissorhands.

Couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were superheroes, with the caption “Spidey’s girl”.

Spidey's girl 🕷🐾🖤 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx 🎃

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger opted for a gold outfit to look like Cleopatra.

#happyhalloween ❤️💋#cleopatra

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, channelled Game Of Thrones characters Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

Singer Fergie was Tinkerbell from Peter Pan.

Off to Never Never Land 💚💚

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

US actor Neil Patrick Harris opted for a carnival theme.

Phillip Schofield appeared on air as the Night King from Game Of Thrones, while This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby was an “ice zombie unicorn”.

Schofield later admitted: “So hard not to talk and laugh!!”
