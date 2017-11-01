Heidi Klum pays tribute to Thriller music video with Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has once again pulled off a spectacular Halloween costume – dressing as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Over the years, the model has become cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, with prosthetics on her face and chest, and convinced as an old woman, complete with veins and wrinkles.

Heidi Klum dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At her latest annual Halloween party in New York, the 44-year-old wore a werewolf costume and posed in character from the 1983 music video.

And the America’s Got Talent judge documented the transformation on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Happy Halloween!!!! 🖤🎃🕷💀🦇👻 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Closer to home, Ed Sheeran, Alan Carr and others put on a display at presenter Jonathan Ross’s annual celebrity bash.

Sheeran sported a bright pink fur coat, feathered hat, sunglasses and gold chain, while Carr portrayed a bloodied Gemma Collins – the Towie (The Only Way Is Essex) star who recently made headlines after toppling off the stage at an awards bash.

Ed Sheeran arrives at a Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross (Victoria Jones/PA)

Alan Carr arrives at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween party (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, David Walliams dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Happy Halloween from Kim Jong-un. pic.twitter.com/fGbpo5EgmF — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 31, 2017

Singer Lily Allen also took inspiration from the political world, saying she wanted to look “strong” and “stable” like Prime Minister Theresa May.

Let me be completely clear. #strong #stable A post shared by Lily (@lilyallen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with Jessica Biel and the couple’s son, Silas, as Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and cowgirl Jessie.

“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! – Woody, Jesse, and Buzz,” he wrote.

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/9bbbIeZXpM — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 31, 2017

Lady Gaga dressed as film character Edward Scissorhands.

Couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were superheroes, with the caption “Spidey’s girl”.

Spidey's girl 🕷🐾🖤 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx 🎃 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger opted for a gold outfit to look like Cleopatra.

#happyhalloween ❤️💋#cleopatra A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, channelled Game Of Thrones characters Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

👑Game Of Thrones 👑 thank you for everything @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons @bryanhearns @missjilljacobs !! Happy Halloween 👻 🎃🦇 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Singer Fergie was Tinkerbell from Peter Pan.

Off to Never Never Land 💚💚 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

US actor Neil Patrick Harris opted for a carnival theme.

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Phillip Schofield appeared on air as the Night King from Game Of Thrones, while This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby was an “ice zombie unicorn”.

Because @hollywills and @Schofe didn't just wake up like this (at least we don't think they did)... 🦄👑 pic.twitter.com/t551MoRn7X — This Morning (@thismorning) October 31, 2017

Schofield later admitted: “So hard not to talk and laugh!!”