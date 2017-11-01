Heidi Klum pays tribute to Thriller music video with Halloween costume
Heidi Klum has once again pulled off a spectacular Halloween costume – dressing as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.
Over the years, the model has become cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, with prosthetics on her face and chest, and convinced as an old woman, complete with veins and wrinkles.
At her latest annual Halloween party in New York, the 44-year-old wore a werewolf costume and posed in character from the 1983 music video.
And the America’s Got Talent judge documented the transformation on her Instagram page.
Closer to home, Ed Sheeran, Alan Carr and others put on a display at presenter Jonathan Ross’s annual celebrity bash.
Sheeran sported a bright pink fur coat, feathered hat, sunglasses and gold chain, while Carr portrayed a bloodied Gemma Collins – the Towie (The Only Way Is Essex) star who recently made headlines after toppling off the stage at an awards bash.
Meanwhile, David Walliams dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Happy Halloween from Kim Jong-un. pic.twitter.com/fGbpo5EgmF— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 31, 2017
Singer Lily Allen also took inspiration from the political world, saying she wanted to look “strong” and “stable” like Prime Minister Theresa May.
Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with Jessica Biel and the couple’s son, Silas, as Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and cowgirl Jessie.
“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! – Woody, Jesse, and Buzz,” he wrote.
If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/9bbbIeZXpM— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 31, 2017
Lady Gaga dressed as film character Edward Scissorhands.
#Halloween #HAUS Edward Scissorhands 🖤✂️ pic.twitter.com/FvHHVenDYd— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2017
Couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were superheroes, with the caption “Spidey’s girl”.
X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger opted for a gold outfit to look like Cleopatra.
Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, channelled Game Of Thrones characters Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.
Singer Fergie was Tinkerbell from Peter Pan.
US actor Neil Patrick Harris opted for a carnival theme.
Phillip Schofield appeared on air as the Night King from Game Of Thrones, while This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby was an “ice zombie unicorn”.
Because @hollywills and @Schofe didn't just wake up like this (at least we don't think they did)... 🦄👑 pic.twitter.com/t551MoRn7X— This Morning (@thismorning) October 31, 2017
Schofield later admitted: “So hard not to talk and laugh!!”
