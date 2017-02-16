Heavy panto dress sent my back into spasm, says Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona

Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has said the dress she wore to play a fairy godmother in pantomime was so heavy it has left her with back problems.

The singer donned a huge sparkling gown for the role in Cinderella at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln last Christmas but said it weighed so much it left her injured.

@KerryKatona7 Loved working with this talented funny lady, come & see Kerry @NTRLincoln in Cinderella! The panto everyone is talking about! pic.twitter.com/A1Ybly1owI — Stuart Glover (@StuartGloverTT) December 5, 2016

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’m really struggling with my back. It was from doing panto and the dress that I wore was over half a stone so my back has gone into spasm and today it’s really started playing up.”

Kerry added that she has had to put the pain aside to continue with an Atomic Kitten tour of Australia.

Have had such a wonderful time here @NTRLincoln but looking forward to going home soon and sleeping in my own bed! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/a1bAYUT5MD — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) December 28, 2016

The girl group are currently travelling with former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, who has replaced Liz McClarnon for the foreign shows.

At last night gigs!! Xxxxx pic.twitter.com/Ia58AQapw8 — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) February 10, 2017

Michelle told the chat show’s host Lorraine Kelly: “Liz is a very good friend of mine and we have been friends for years and Liz doesn’t do long-haul flights very well and didn’t feel comfortable going all the way to Australia and the girls asked whether I would step in and I was over the moon. I did have to audition though.”