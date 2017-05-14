Heavens rain on Bafta parade after stars opt for spring-themed outfits

Stars of the TV world braved the rain as the heavens opened on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet.

The event got off to a summery start, as celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Eleanor Tomlinson and Tess Daly took the spring sunshine as an opportunity to shrug off sleeves and swap basic black for some pretty pastels.

This Morning star Holly, always a hit on the red carpet, turned heads in a fitted pale turquoise dress by Roland Mouret. The TV presenter brought a touch of old Hollywood with her hair in elegant waves.

Poldark actress Eleanor also dazzled in a flowery dress with a plunging neckline and delicate sequin detailing.

Eleanor Tomlinson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actress Amy Nuttall was among the first to arrive, looking cool and sophisticated in a pale blue satin skirt.

She teamed it with a slightly cropped top that showed off just a flash of her stomach.

Suranne Jones brought the drama in a deep red dress, with a fitted bodice and a full skirt.

Pregnant Jennifer Metcalfe was glowing as she stepped out in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress.

Jennifer Metcalfe (Ian West/PA)

The Hollyoaks actress, who is expecting her first child, cradled her baby bump as she posed for pictures.

Grayson Perry made something of a splash in a floor-length frock emblazoned with what appeared to be food orders.

My dress for the #BAFTAs tonight is based on a greasy spoon menu pic.twitter.com/bmEwx44aZh — Grayson Perry (@Alan_Measles) May 14, 2017

Singer Ella Eyre caught the eye in a candy floss pink net number, which she teamed with her hair in long curls and a pair of tasselled heels.

At the other end of the spectrum, former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett looked distinctly bridal in a long white dress.

Roxanne Pallett (Ian West/PA)

The elegant number appeared to be decorated with pearls and featured a lengthy train.

TV star Tess Daly dazzled in a pale pink strapless dress, looking fresh as a daisy with her blonde hair up.

Her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman showed off some leg in a black strapless dress with a partially transparent skirt.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA Wire)

Denise Welch opted for a more wintry look, in a long black dress with sheer sleeves.

But she added some floral elements with red rose detailing along the chest and hem.

Former X-Files star Gillian Anderson did not let the fact she arrived on crutches detract from the glamour, and provided one of the fashion highlights in her sophisticated floral monochrome frock.

TV veterans Joanna Lumley and Dame Joan Collins were among the later arrivals, with each bringing their own version of glamour.

Joanna Lumley (Joel Ryan/AP)

Joanna, 71, who is being honoured with a Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, was the picture of sophistication in a black and grey dress by Alexander McQueen, which she wore with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Dame Joan, 83, sparkled in a glittering silver column, with some serious bling on her ears, hands and neck.

Dame Joan Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)

And if Dame Joan’s glitz was not enough, Strictly star Katya Jones walked the carpet in a bold floor-length dress adorned with black sequins and what appeared to be balls.

Katya and her Strictly partner Ed Balls were on the carpet as the rain started to come down heavily.

Ed quipped: “There are moments in Britain where no umbrella is up to it.”