Heath Ledger's family praise 'cathartic' documentary on Brokeback Mountain star

Heath Ledger’s family have praised the intimate documentary about the late Oscar-winning actor’s life.

The 28-year-old actor, who died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, is portrayed in I Am Heath Ledger, which uses footage shot by the Brokeback Mountain star.

The family, who was involved in the production, spoke of its “cathartic effect” in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the annual Heath Ledger Scholarship dinner, which raises funds to support aspiring Australian actors.

Heath’s father Kim Ledger said that he only last week completely watched the film, which was released to the public last month.

“It really did represent the way our boy is,” he told the Press Association.

“It was quite difficult to watch. I guess it doesn’t matter how many times we watch it we are going to get a little bit emotional about it but honestly it really represented him as a person.”

The actor’s sisters said they turned away numerous production companies before selecting the right one.

The Brokeback Mountain star’s family Sally Bell, Kim Ledger and Kate Ledger (Ian West/PA)

Kate Ledger said: “It was difficult and a kind of cathartic experience for our whole family.

“We had been approached so many times and knocked everybody back and it was the first time we felt these were the right people to do this project.

“It was truly reflective of Heath and Heath’s soul.”

Ashleigh Bell added: “It was hard to watch obviously, all things given, but it was so lovely that we were able to show the world our side, show them our Heath.”

The Australian actor died in January 2008 from the combined effects of six different drugs.